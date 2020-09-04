Fraser Institute rankings - how did your child's school fare?

Photo: Element5 Digital

Once again, private schools have topped the Fraser Institute's annual ranking of B.C. secondary schools.

The think-tank released its report card on Thursday, ranking 252 public and independent secondary schools based on six academic indicators.

The results were tabulated using student results from annual provincial exams, grade-to-grade transition rates and graduation rates.

Of the top 25 schools, no less than 21 are independent schools.

“Parents should use this report card every year to see how their child’s school is doing, and if necessary, ask the principal how he or she plans to turn things around,” said Peter Cowley, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute.

“We often hear that some schools are doomed to perform poorly because of the communities and students they serve, but that’s just not true – every school can improve and rank higher than the year before."

Eighteen schools in the Lower Mainland scored a perfect 10.

The highest ranked school in the Thompson-Okanagan was Aberdeen Hall in Kelowna, in 33rd place, which maintained its 7.9 out of 10 score from last year. Kelowna's OKM dropped from a 7.9 score to 7.5.

Vernon Secondary dropped from 7.3 to 5.9, from first to worst in the city. Kalamalka Secondary took top spot in the Vernon district at 6.9, which ranked the school 70th in B.C.

In the Penticton district, Summerland Secondary was again on top, despite dropping from a 7.6 to 6.4. That was good enough for 98th place.

South Kamloops Secondary was ranked best in that city, with a 7.8 score, placing 36th out of the 252 schools ranked.

The rankings by city for the region are:

VERNON

Kalamalka Secondary 6.9 70/252 Vernon

W.L. Seaton 6.8 72/252 Vernon

Clarence Fulton 6.2 115/252 Vernon

Vernon Secondary School 5.9 131/252 Vernon

KELOWNA

Aberdeen Hall 7.9 33/252 Kelowna

Immaculata 7.9 33/252 Kelowna

Okanagan Mission 7.5 45/252 Kelowna

George Elliot 7.1 58/252 Winfield

Kelowna 7 63/252 Kelowna

Mount Boucherie 6.8 72/252 West Kelowna

Rutland 6.1 119/252 Kelowna

Kelowna Christian 5.3 167/252 Kelowna

PENTICTON

Summerland Secondary 6.4 98/252 Summerland

Penticton 6.2 115/252 Penticton

Princess Margaret 5.5 152/252 Penticton

KAMLOOPS

South Kamloops 7.8 36/252 Kamloops

Valleyview 6.5 95/252 Kamloops

St Ann's 5.2 173/252 Kamloops

Westsyde 4.3 218/252 Kamloops

Norkam 4.1 225/252 Kamloops

Sa-Hali 3.3 239/252 Kamloops

See the complete results on all ranked schools here.