Fraser Institute rankings - how did your child's school fare?

BC high schools ranked

Once again, private schools have topped the Fraser Institute's annual ranking of B.C. secondary schools.

The think-tank released its report card on Thursday, ranking 252 public and independent secondary schools based on six academic indicators.

The results were tabulated using student results from annual provincial exams, grade-to-grade transition rates and graduation rates.

Of the top 25 schools, no less than 21 are independent schools.

“Parents should use this report card every year to see how their child’s school is doing, and if necessary, ask the principal how he or she plans to turn things around,” said Peter Cowley, senior fellow at the Fraser Institute.

“We often hear that some schools are doomed to perform poorly because of the communities and students they serve, but that’s just not true – every school can improve and rank higher than the year before."

Eighteen schools in the Lower Mainland scored a perfect 10.

The highest ranked school in the Thompson-Okanagan was Aberdeen Hall in Kelowna, in 33rd place, which maintained its 7.9 out of 10 score from last year. Kelowna's OKM dropped from a 7.9 score to 7.5.

Vernon Secondary dropped from 7.3 to 5.9, from first to worst in the city. Kalamalka Secondary took top spot in the Vernon district at 6.9, which ranked the school 70th in B.C.

In the Penticton district, Summerland Secondary was again on top, despite dropping from a 7.6 to 6.4. That was good enough for 98th place.

South Kamloops Secondary was ranked best in that city, with a 7.8 score, placing 36th out of the 252 schools ranked.

The rankings by city for the region are:

VERNON

  • Kalamalka Secondary  6.9  70/252  Vernon
  • W.L. Seaton  6.8  72/252  Vernon
  • Clarence Fulton  6.2  115/252  Vernon
  • Vernon Secondary School  5.9  131/252  Vernon

KELOWNA

  • Aberdeen Hall  7.9  33/252  Kelowna
  • Immaculata  7.9  33/252  Kelowna
  • Okanagan Mission  7.5  45/252  Kelowna
  • George Elliot  7.1  58/252 Winfield
  • Kelowna  7  63/252  Kelowna
  • Mount Boucherie  6.8  72/252  West Kelowna
  • Rutland  6.1  119/252  Kelowna
  • Kelowna Christian  5.3  167/252  Kelowna

PENTICTON

  • Summerland Secondary  6.4  98/252 Summerland
  • Penticton  6.2  115/252  Penticton
  • Princess Margaret  5.5  152/252  Penticton

KAMLOOPS

  • South Kamloops  7.8  36/252  Kamloops
  • Valleyview  6.5  95/252  Kamloops
  • St Ann's  5.2  173/252  Kamloops
  • Westsyde  4.3  218/252  Kamloops
  • Norkam  4.1  225/252  Kamloops
  • Sa-Hali  3.3  239/252  Kamloops

See the complete results on all ranked schools here.

