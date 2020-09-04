162114
Adorable Maine Coon kittens stolen from locked Vernon barn

Reward for stolen kittens

A reward is being offered for the return of two stolen kittens in Vernon.

Brent Comeau says the adorable Maine Coon kittens were taken from inside his barn some time during the night of Aug. 30

"My last two Maine Coon kittens were stolen out of my barn between the hours of 8 p.m. Aug.30 and 6 a.m. Aug. 31," he says.

"Clearly, this was done by someone who has been to the property to view the kittens. They knew exactly where to go by, missing the cameras, and they brought bolt cutters to remove the padlock."

Comeau says the kittens were just days away from going to their new homes and were the last of two litters.

One kitten is male and the other is female.

Comeau asks anyone with information on the furballs to call him at 250-253-5555.

He's offering a $1,000 reward for the kittens' safe return.

"It looks like they went down the neighbour's fence line because the grass was all flattened there," he said Thursday. "And I heard my neighbour's dogs barking that night."

Comeau says the cat-nappers "knew what they were going for and how to avoid my security cameras ... it has to be someone who came to look at the cats."

He says he received a tip from one of the other buyers about someone posting on social media that they had just got two new kittens, but the post was removed before Comeau had a chance to take a screen shot of it.

