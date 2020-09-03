Naturalists’ club calls for preservation of 2,310-acre O’Keefe Range lands

Photo: Contributed

The North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club is calling for preservation of the O’Keefe Range lands.

The 2,310 acres were listed for sale last month by descendants of the pioneer Okanagan family in a move that could dramatically change the Vernon landscape.

The 20 land titles that comprise the range sit above the Bella Vista and Swan Lake areas and were mostly used for cattle grazing over the years.

They have been in the O'Keefe family for more than 150 years and were listed with Colliers International for $28.8 million.

The naturalists’ club calls the range a "provincial priority for conservation" and a "rare grassland area must be saved."

The property all lies within city boundaries, and 300 acres are in the official community plan as the future East Bella Vista neighbourhood. Just 200 acres of the total is in the Agricultural Land Reserve.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada states: “As one of B.C.'s critically endangered ecosystems, grasslands support more than a third of the province's species at risk, while also facing strong development pressures.”

Indeed, realtor Mark Lester touted the range's potential for development when it was listed.

?“About 300 acres is within the official community plan as the East Bella Vista neighbourhood,” said Lester. “That would allow for single-family to multi-family and some neighbourhood commercial uses.”

?“There are also 20 land titles, which gives you some flexibility. Under existing zoning, you could subdivide into 30-acre lots. But I think the real potential is for someone who is visionary; who sees the potential of having such a large tract of land within the city limits. It's unusual to have such a large property within any city limits. I think someone who is visionary and sees the long-term potential is going to do well with it.”

With 1,995 acres outside the existing neighbourhood plan, naturalists’ club president Marnie Williamson is calling for the public purchase of the land.

“This is a huge opportunity to preserve an outstanding example of increasingly rare natural grasslands," she said in a press release.

"The North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club calls for focused and determined efforts by governments, conservation organizations and citizens to purchase the available property, for all to cherish and enjoy for perpetuity. Our members ask all who share our vision to contact your government representatives and urge them to lead an innovative plan to buy the lands and preserve the native grasslands.”

The range also contains several small lakes and spectacular views. It is not part of Historic O'Keefe Ranch, and the heritage site is not for sale.