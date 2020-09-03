New community radio station 97.9 Valley FM receives CRTC approval in Vernon

Photo: Contributed

A community radio station in Vernon has been given a green light by the CRTC.

Almost two years after starting the application process, Vernon Community Radio received approval from the Canadian Radio-Television Commission on Wednesday.

The decision approves a broadcasting licence to operate an English-language community FM radio station.

The Commission noted the Vernon market cannot support an additional commercial station, but that community stations generally do not raise concerns pertaining to commercial impact.

The Vernon Community Radio Society is a non-profit organization run by a board of directors. The station itself will operate under the call letters CFAV-FM and the name of 97.9 Valley FM.

“We are thrilled to finally receive the go ahead and get started!” says Gord Leighton, chair of the of the society. “Our board has worked hard over the past two years to get this project off the ground, and now that we have a licence, the real work begins with fundraising, volunteer recruitment and creation of the station both on and off the air.”

Programming on Valley FM will consist of spoken word, news, and a mix of music genres. Local musicians, guests and community content will play a large part in its programming.