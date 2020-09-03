157346
162216
Vernon  

New community radio station 97.9 Valley FM receives CRTC approval in Vernon

Community radio approved

- | Story: 309709

A community radio station in Vernon has been given a green light by the CRTC.

Almost two years after starting the application process, Vernon Community Radio received approval from the Canadian Radio-Television Commission on Wednesday.

The decision approves a broadcasting licence to operate an English-language community FM radio station. 

The Commission noted the Vernon market cannot support an additional commercial station, but that community stations generally do not raise concerns pertaining to commercial impact. 

The Vernon Community Radio Society is a non-profit organization run by a board of directors. The station itself will operate under the call letters CFAV-FM and the name of 97.9 Valley FM. 

“We are thrilled to finally receive the go ahead and get started!” says Gord Leighton, chair of the of the society. “Our board has worked hard over the past two years to get this project off the ground, and now that we have a licence, the real work begins with fundraising, volunteer recruitment and creation of the station both on and off the air.” 

Programming on Valley FM will consist of spoken word, news, and a mix of music genres. Local musicians, guests and community content will play a large part in its programming. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

160552
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4240541
1598 Crest Ridge Lane
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$839,900
more details
162111


Send us your News Tips!


161622


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Pheadra
Pheadra Vernon SPCA >


160939


The power of nature

Galleries
Well that’s pretty neat.
Better Call Saul tops list of best TV shows available to stream
Showbiz
Better Call Saul has topped a new U.S. TV poll to find the best...
Star Wars – Pug Edition
Must Watch
May the pug be with you.
A car review with a toddler
Must Watch
Like Top Gear but without the budget and Hammond is now a...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
If you don’t start your morning wasting time on the...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154831
162216