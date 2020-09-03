161795
Vernon  

RCMP helicopter circled Vernon Wednesday in search for wanted man

A police helicopter seen circling Vernon Wednesday was in response to "an unconfirmed sighting of a person with a warrant for their arrest," RCMP say.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn says the detachment received information regarding the sighting in the Mission Hill area.  

"As frontline officers investigated the information and conducted patrols to locate the individual, RCMP Air Services from Kelowna was in the area to provide support," says Finn.

She did not specify whether the tip was in regard to wanted subject Robert Gordon Heltman.

Police were unable to verify the information, and no one was arrested in connection to the report, says Finn.  

The helicopter was seen circling the city from late afternoon into the early evening.

Heltman was the subject of an hours-long police action outside a Vernon home on Aug. 19 that saw local police and the RCMP Emergency Response Team surround an Okanagan Landing home on Brooks Lane.

Police set off flash grenades and had guns drawn during the tense operation, but Heltman wasn't there.

Heltman, 30, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.

Anyone who sees Heltman is urged to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

161345


