Firefighters respond to smoke in BX hills, find backyard burn pile

Photo: John Lawless

UPDATE: 9:40 a.m.

BX-Swan Lake firefighters had a hard time tracking down the source of smoke that alarmed residents of the rural area Thursday morning.

Fire crews scoured the area between East Vernon, Briggs and Hartnell Roads, and eventually located a backyard burn.

The homeowner was asked to douse the flames, and firefighters are returning to the hall.

ORIGINAL: 9:05 a.m.

Firefighters are responding to a fire this morning in the BX.

Heavy smoke is reported in the area around East Vernon Road and Welker Road.

It's unclear at this point if it is a structure fire or grass fire.

More details to come