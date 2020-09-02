Abandoned bonfire seen above Turtle Mountain area Wednesday night

Photo: Jon Manchester

An abandoned bonfire was seen in the Turtle Mountain area of Vernon late Wednesday night.

Firefighters were on the scene in the neighbourhood and initially couldn’t find the blaze as it was up on the hill above the hiking trails.

Crews say it was a campfire that has been since doused.

The fire was not threatening any of the homes in the area, but the smell of smoke alarmed residents of the neighbourhood overlooking the city.

Castanet's Jon Manchester is at the scene and says residents who called the fire in say it was a bonfire about 200 metres from the closest homes, on the crest of the mountain.

Two young men went up to the scene and say it was about two metres by two metres in size, but they saw no one around.

Firefighters have moved location and have gone up a trail to get to the blaze.

Manchester says he can’t smell any smoke anymore and the fire seems to be out.

– with files from Jon Manchester