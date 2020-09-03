Recycled bookstore in Vernon donates all of its profits to local charities

A local bookstore offers recycled books for a very low price, all while donating its profits to charity.

The Alpine Centre Bookwarehouse, located at 100 Kalamalka Lake Road, accepts donations of books, DVDs, CDs, board games, puzzles and more. Hardcover books are sold for one dollar, and paperbacks are sold for 50 cents.

The shop is run by a staff of approximately 20 volunteers from the Vernon Book Volunteers Society. The store itself has been in operation for over 15 years, with more than 50,000 books in stock to choose from.

"Our aim is to raise money for charities in the community," says Lesley Hayes, the volunteer manager of the Bookwarehouse. "Half of our proceeds go toward Special Olympics Vernon, and the other half are distributed to toher agencies in the Greater Vernon area."

Some of the charities include Canadian Mental Health, Alzheimer's Society of BC, Upper Room Mission, Salvation Army Food Bank, Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation and many more. In 2019 they raised $40,000, and the year before they raised $38,760.

2020 has been a different story of course, since the pandemic forced the Bookwarehouse to close for three months. But the shop is back open with a number of health and safety protocols in place. Masks are mandatory, along with providing some personal details for contact tracing purposes.

The Alpine Centre Bookwarehouse believes the relationships they have with their customers are the biggest reason why the shop continues to be successful after all these years.

"We get customers who help unload donations into the store for us, and we even have customers helping other customers find the books they're looking for," says Hayes. "Our customers are really like our friends, they always come back and they sometimes even bring us food."

The Bookwarehouse is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and they only accept donations during those hours. For more information, you can call 250-541-1646 or visit their Facebook page.