Water quality advisory for Killiney Beach water system

Photo: Thinkstock.com

A precautionary water quality advisory is in effect for customers of the Killiney Beach water system on the North Westside.

The advisory affects 290 properties and roadside sign notices have been placed for those effected.

On Wednesday, infrastructure upgrade work on replacing the Udell Pressure Reducing Valve chamber and associated water main took place which is the cause of the advisory.

Regional District of Central Okanagan engineering staff are now flushing the system to remove any impurities that may have came into the system while the upgrades took place.

"As a precaution, it’s recommended that all customers, especially those with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly should boil all water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for at least one minute," says the RDCO in a release.

"As a safe alternative to boiled water from the tap, customers may choose to use bottled or distilled water."

The boil-water notice will be in effect until further notice.