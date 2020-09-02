Three suspects arrested after mini-manhunt in central Vernon

Photo: John Lawless

UPDATE: 4:07 p.m.

Vernon RCMP says three people are in custody after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.

An officer, who was on patrol, spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 2400 block of 34th Street. When he approached the vehicle, he noticed the vehicle was reported stolen from another jurisdiction.

The vehicle fled the parking lot to evade police after seeing the marked cruiser, and the officer did not pursue since he recognized the driver. When he went to notify the other officers what happened, that's when the crash happened.

"As our officer was on the radio updating the other units, he heard a noise that sounded like a collision," says Cpl. Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. "Our officer saw the stolen vehicle had circled the block and collided with an unoccupied vehicle parked roadside on 34th Street."

Two of the vehicle's occupants ran away from the crash, leaving a 28-year-old woman inside, who was immediately taken into custody. One of the occupants, a 43-year-old man, was found a block away. The last suspect, a 41-year-old man, was found in a nearby residential area with help from the Vernon North Okanagan Police Dog Service.

"There are no reports of any injuries as a result of the incident," says Finn. "All three individuals are from the Vernon area and are known to police."

The suspects will remain in custody as the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL: 3:02 p.m.

A serious car crash has closed 34th Street in Vernon.

Police have blocked off the intersection of 34th Street and 24th Avenue to take away a silver sedan that has taken serious damage.

At least one vehicle is involved, and Vernon RCMP will be releasing more details shortly.