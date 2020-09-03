161795
Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band performs for seniors' homes

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a dent in public performances for Vernon's Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band.

The pipe band normally practices on Thursday evenings, "but as there are no upcoming events to practice for, members have been playing outside local seniors’ homes" on those nights, the band says.  

Much to the delight of residents, the band started by playing at the residence of one member’s grandmother.

From there, they continued to include parents and friends. 

A couple of Thursdays have been rained out, the band says, but they have managed to play at nine locations so far and will continue until the weather deteriorates. 

"We practice social distancing, which reduces our tuning ability, but this keeps the band together and gives back to the community. 

"The audiences have been very appreciative."

Want to join the band or would like them to come play? Contact Maureen at 250-306-2594.

