Coldstream cancels fall garden waste and leaf drop-off program

Photo: Pixabay

The District of Coldstream is cancelling its fall garden waste and leaf drop-off program at the Middleton Drive transfer station.

The district says the cancellation is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to comply with provincial public gathering orders and social distancing measures, to ensure the safety of residents and staff.

However, the regional landfill at 120 Birnie Rd. remains open.

The decision to cancel the fall program was made taking into account the limited usable area at the transfer station, the district says, along with the ability to manage traffic while ensuring public health orders are being followed, and the site-specific mitigation measures that have already been implemented at the landfill.