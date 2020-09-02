161795
158898
Vernon  

Work set to begin on new multi-use path on Middleton Mountain

New path on Middleton

- | Story: 309628

Motorists on Middleton Way are advised to watch for construction crews, as work begins on a multi-use path between Kosmina Road and Highway 6. 

Starting Thursday, northbound traffic will be slightly rerouted to the centre turning lane to get around the construction zone. The northbound lane will be closed in three separate phases as follows:

  • 100 metres south of  Kosmina Road to Kosmina Road
  • Kosmina Road to Sarsons Road
  • Sarsons Road to Highway 6

The cycling and pedestrian path project includes ditching and grading, installation of new manholes and the installation of concrete barriers and flexible delineators to separate the path from vehicles.

Completion is expected by Nov. 15.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

161814
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4152319
#118 725 Academy Way
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$464,888
more details
157941


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Pheadra
Pheadra Vernon SPCA >




Wooden Masterpieces

Galleries
Check out these amazing home projects.
Wooden Masterpieces (2)
Galleries
Jason Bateman pushed Dax Shepard to propose to Kristen Bell
Showbiz
Actor Dax Shepard credits pal Jason Bateman with encouraging him...
Toddler drops mom’s birthday cake
Must Watch
Happy Birthd- never mind.
Ed Sheeran is a first-time dad
Showbiz
Ed Sheeran has welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161910