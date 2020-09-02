Work set to begin on new multi-use path on Middleton Mountain

Photo: Google Maps

Motorists on Middleton Way are advised to watch for construction crews, as work begins on a multi-use path between Kosmina Road and Highway 6.

Starting Thursday, northbound traffic will be slightly rerouted to the centre turning lane to get around the construction zone. The northbound lane will be closed in three separate phases as follows:

100 metres south of Kosmina Road to Kosmina Road

Kosmina Road to Sarsons Road

Sarsons Road to Highway 6

The cycling and pedestrian path project includes ditching and grading, installation of new manholes and the installation of concrete barriers and flexible delineators to separate the path from vehicles.

Completion is expected by Nov. 15.