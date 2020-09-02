162114
Needle cleanup team 'Folks on Spokes' returns to downtown Vernon

A needle cleanup team is returning to downtown Vernon to pick up discarded syringes.

The Folks on Spokes crew is back this year after receiving a grant from the Community Action Initiative, and through support from the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions and the Overdose Emergency Response Centre.

The funding was originally intended for hiring a program co-ordinator, but that changed when the pandemic began.

"The Folks on Spokes program was incredibly successful last year, so we were looking forward to taking the next step of hiring a co-ordinator," said Rachael Zubick, Vernon community safety co-ordinator. "Thankfully, the CAI generously redirected the funds to allow for the project to run with a few administrative and program adjustments instead."

The Folks on Spokes team has removed 72 bags of garbage and properly disposed of 52 needles in the five weeks since the program started back up again.

FOS engages with people who experience substance abuse in the community, which builds relationships between peers, businesses and the community.

"Peer teams are armed with a janitor’s cart and a list of known hot spots – they sweep the area twice a day during a two-hour shift," says the City of Vernon. "Hot spots are cleaned early in the morning to support businesses before (or as) they are opening, and in the mid-afternoon."

Emerging areas of concern get added to the list as they come up.

To report an emerging hotspot or an improperly discarded needle, you can call 250-550-7841 from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. When calling after hours, you can reach Vernon bylaw compliance at 250-550-3505.

