Employee at Vernon's Village Green mall tests positive for COVID-19

Positive COVID case at mall

There has been a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 at Vernon's Village Green Shopping Centre.

A memo obtained by Castanet was sent out to businesses in the mall on Aug. 31, notifying them of the case.

The memo states the building will remain fully open and operational, and that sanitation practices will be increased to address the event.

"The BentallGreenOak property management team has received confirmation today (Aug. 31) from a tenant within the building that an individual within their organization has been diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) and was present on our building's premises Aug. 1-19," states the memo.

"There will be electrostatic disinfection spraying of all related touchpoint services within the area of the tenant space, as well as access points including service hallways and staff rooms."

The memo states the facility will continue to follow documented protocols from the provincial government, and that management will support individual businesses' actions moving forward.

"Our team understands the anxiety that this news can cause, and we remain as committed as always to supporting our tenants through this challenging period," states the memo.

The specific business involved has not been named.

However, the Mr. Pretzel's stand closed Sept. 1 and a sign there says it will remain closed until Sept. 4.

Castanet has also received multiple tips that the person who tested positive works at that business.

