Employee at Mr. Pretzels in Vernon's Village Green mall tests positive

UPDATE 5:06 p.m.

The manager of operations at Mr. Pretzels in Vernon's Village Green mall has confirmed one of their employees received a positive COVID-19 test result.

"While it is unfortunate that my employee contracted Covid 19 outside of the workplace, all protocols put forth by Interior Health in terms of how to respond were followed to maintain a safe work environment," writes Darko Pibrovec in a release sent to Castanet.

"Fortunately, the employee’s case has resolved and health has been restored."

He says all his employees working in the kiosk wear masks and gloves they also adhere to guidelines regarding hand washing, physical distancing and sterilization of surfaces.



"To date, we have followed the protocols and guidelines put forth by Interior Health with respect to creating a safe work environment for our employees and our customers."



Other employees considered potentially impacted were contacted by IH and placed in isolation. To date, no other employees including Pibrovec have been impacted.



"I am confident that we have and continue to operate in an environment that minimizes risk to both our employees and our customers."

ORIGINAL 11:39 a.m.

There has been a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 at Vernon's Village Green Shopping Centre.

A memo obtained by Castanet was sent out to businesses in the mall on Aug. 31, notifying them of the case.

The memo states the building will remain fully open and operational, and that sanitation practices will be increased to address the event.

"The BentallGreenOak property management team has received confirmation today (Aug. 31) from a tenant within the building that an individual within their organization has been diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) and was present on our building's premises Aug. 1-19," states the memo.

"There will be electrostatic disinfection spraying of all related touchpoint services within the area of the tenant space, as well as access points including service hallways and staff rooms."

The memo states the facility will continue to follow documented protocols from the provincial government, and that management will support individual businesses' actions moving forward.

"Our team understands the anxiety that this news can cause, and we remain as committed as always to supporting our tenants through this challenging period," states the memo.

The specific business involved has not been named.

However, the Mr. Pretzel's stand closed Sept. 1 and a sign there says it will remain closed until Sept. 4.

Castanet has also received multiple tips that the person who tested positive works at that business.