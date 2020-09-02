161795
159971
Vernon  

Vernon's new innovation centre opens it doors to entrepreneurs

It's time to innovate

- | Story: 309526

Vernon's brand-new innovation centre is now officially open for North Okanagan entrepreneurs and small business owners.

The Vernon Innovation & Entrepreneur Workspace, also known as The VIEW, opened on Tuesday in the old Naked Pig location at the corner of 30th Avenue and 30th Street. Accelerate Okanagan, who runs the Kelowna Innovation Centre, will be handling the operational side of things. In terms of how the centre came to be, it was conceived through North Okanagan organizations.

"The City of Vernon, Community Futures North Okanagan and the Martens were all integral in bringing this idea to life," says Alex Goodhew, Community Manager for Accelerate Okanagan. "There was also support from community stakeholders who have been involved since day one – this was a grassroots community initiative, and we came in later to operationalize it."

The VIEW offers a number of amenities, including boardrooms, desks for daily use, rentable office space, a lounge, a kitchen and more. These options are available for all local entrepreneurs to use for both a workspace and a networking area.

"There are over 14,000 small businesses and entrepreneurs in the North Okanagan, and it's about time they finally had a space to call their own," says Goodhew. "We hope to use The VIEW as a place that people and businesses can rent out for events and meetings once COVID restrictions loosen."

For more information, you can visit The VIEW's website.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

159586
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4142837
602-1215 St Paul St
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$494,900
more details
158777


Send us your News Tips!


161345


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Leo
Leo Vernon SPCA >


160565


Kylie Jenner tops rich ladies list

Showbiz
Reality TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes’ new list of top-earning famous females. The entrepreneur...
Tattuesday- Tattoo face swaps
Galleries
Horrifying and hilarious tattoo face swaps.
Tattuesday- Tattoo face swaps (2)
Galleries
Batman did it!
Must Watch
2 year old blaming batman for the lipstick art on mom’s...
New Haunted Mansion movie in the works at Disney
Showbiz
Disney bosses are reportedly reviving the popular The Haunted...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162216