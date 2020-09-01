161795
Survey results will guide creation of Oyama Isthmus Park

Reimagining the isthmus

A major reimagining of the Oyama isthmus between Kalamalka and Wood lakes is underway.

A concept design for the Oyama Isthmus Park reveals a bold vision that adds park amenities while restoring and protecting the natural environment and "enhancing the lake experience" for users.

A community meeting followed by a survey captured public input on how to enhance the isthmus and design a park "in a way that would acknowledge it appropriately as a public amenity gem within Oyama."

The recently released concept design "celebrates and enhances the unique characteristics of the site that people love and value today, while allowing the park to sustainably accommodate the users that access the site via the Okanagan Rail Trail," the District of Lake Country says.

The area in question is between Oyama Road and Wood Lake, stretching from Trask Road in the west to the Oyama boat launch on the northeast corner of Wood Lake.

The property was largely acquired by the municipality through purchase of the CN Rail corridor in 2015.

The survey closed at the end of August, and once results are compiled a report to council will be presented this fall.

Construction phases and timelines of the project are not yet known and subject to future council and budget approvals.

