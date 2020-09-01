Helmetless motorcycle rider who survived head-on crash dies later of injuries

Photo: Ryan Perdriel/Kelowna Alert

A man who initially survived a head-on motorcycle crash with a pickup north of Enderby has died.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. confirmed the death Tuesday after the incident on Sunday, in which the rider was not wearing a helmet and was riding an uninsured motorcycle.

About 11 a.m. on Sunday, RCMP received several reports of the speeding motorcyclist travelling north from Lake Country, through Vernon and onward on Highway 97.

"The motorcyclist was then observed in Enderby by an officer who attempted an unsuccessful traffic stop," the police watchdog says.

"Shortly after the attempted traffic stop, the motorcycle was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Highway 97 at Springbend Road. The rider was transported to hospital with serious injuries, and on Aug. 31, 2020, the IIO was notified that the man had died in hospital."

The IIO and BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the incident.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The driver and a passenger in the pickup were not injured in the collision.