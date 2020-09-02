Driver warns of Lake Country speed demon after close call

Photo: Google Street View

A Lake Country woman is warning other drivers to beware after a scary incident on Monday.

Ren Rosswell says she had "an extremely unsafe encounter" about 10 a.m. as she was turning onto Okanagan Centre Road, off of Read Road.

"I checked if it was OK for me to go, and there was no one coming except for this vehicle in the distance," she posted to Facebook.

"I turned onto the road and noticed quickly he had to be doing 110-120 km/h and had no intentions of slowing down, despite seeing me."

Rosswell says she tried to speed up to avoid being hit, but rather than slow down, the approaching driver in a dark-coloured SUV "sped up and nearly took my mirror off as he passed me on a double solid line, speeding into the oncoming lane and then flipped me off."

The speed demon ended up stuck behind traffic just 20 seconds later.

When the driver noticed Rosswell taking a photo of the SUV, he "spooked" and "turned off the road as fast as possible."

She says she saw the same vehicle later that day at the four-way stop on Davidson and Bond roads, and the driver sped off again – this time in a school zone.

"There is no reason for him to be in such as a rush that he has to endanger lives and drive like an absolute maniac," said Rosswell.