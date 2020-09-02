162114
160859
Vernon  

Driver warns of Lake Country speed demon after close call

Scary road encounter

- | Story: 309503

A Lake Country woman is warning other drivers to beware after a scary incident on Monday.

Ren Rosswell says she had "an extremely unsafe encounter" about 10 a.m. as she was turning onto Okanagan Centre Road, off of Read Road.

"I checked if it was OK for me to go, and there was no one coming except for this vehicle in the distance," she posted to Facebook.

"I turned onto the road and noticed quickly he had to be doing 110-120 km/h and had no intentions of slowing down, despite seeing me."

Rosswell says she tried to speed up to avoid being hit, but rather than slow down, the approaching driver in a dark-coloured SUV "sped up and nearly took my mirror off as he passed me on a double solid line, speeding into the oncoming lane and then flipped me off."

The speed demon ended up stuck behind traffic just 20 seconds later.

When the driver noticed Rosswell taking a photo of the SUV, he "spooked" and "turned off the road as fast as possible."

She says she saw the same vehicle later that day at the four-way stop on Davidson and Bond roads, and the driver sped off again – this time in a school zone.

"There is no reason for him to be in such as a rush that he has to endanger lives and drive like an absolute maniac," said Rosswell.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

157941
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4142837
602-1215 St Paul St
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$494,900
more details
157941


Send us your News Tips!


161345


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Leo
Leo Vernon SPCA >


158628


Kylie Jenner tops rich ladies list

Showbiz
Reality TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes’ new list of top-earning famous females. The entrepreneur...
Tattuesday- Tattoo face swaps
Galleries
Horrifying and hilarious tattoo face swaps.
Tattuesday- Tattoo face swaps (2)
Galleries
Batman did it!
Must Watch
2 year old blaming batman for the lipstick art on mom’s...
New Haunted Mansion movie in the works at Disney
Showbiz
Disney bosses are reportedly reviving the popular The Haunted...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162312
161910