Vernon's downtown piano has taken a beating, moved from sidewalk location

Photo: Jon Manchester

"Ultimately, it's about people on the street getting to know each other ... and, believe me – it works."

That's Dave Stanfield's appraisal of downtown Vernon's Public Piano Project.

But the sounds of the tinkling ivories will be a little harder to find after repeated acts of vandalism on the piano, which had been stationed on 30th Avenue, outside Good Gracious.

Stanfield describes the piano as not just a music project, but an art project.

Art, as in: "You can't leave a musical instrument like a piano unattended, outside without a babysitter."

Not just the elements, but the public use and abuse takes it's toll on the instrument, and it will inevitably fall apart, he says.

Stanfield says the Vernon project, which he ended up "caretaking" quite by accident, follows in the footsteps of an international phenomenon that began in the U.K. in 2008.

"People don't connect anymore – the piano is the catalyst to get them talking, get them engaged," says Stanfield, who himself is an artist and professional musician.

Stanfield says he used to have to be a "renegade artist" until public pianos became a reality, playing any piano he could find until he was told to stop. But the early days of the trend provided a lesson in the survivability of a finely tuned instrument that was exposed to the elements.

Former Good Gracious owner Dave Russell left the Vernon piano "as a gift to the city" when he retired, says Stanfield.

"I thought, 'aww, sweet,'" he recalled. "It really changed the concept of public performance as opposed to busking."

On that note, he says he has constantly been mistaken as a busker or someone down on their luck when people give him money. "I just want to play the piano ... but I tell them I'll keep their money anyway. That way they learn not to pre-judge people."

His long-term goal is to integrate the piano into Vernon's planned new cultural centre, but after being tipped and repeatedly vandalized, the piano was moved on Friday to an undisclosed location.

It's in a store somewhere downtown, but Stanfield declined to say exactly where. That's to keep those who have trashed the piano away.

As far as moving back outside, "that experiment is fully over," he said Tuesday.

"Sticking a piano on the street is a sacrifice of the instrument," he added, saying the vandalism was not unexpected.

Stanfield came to be the piano's unofficial keeper simply because he wanted to play it and no one else would look after it.

"I've repaired it dozens of time," he said.

It was in storage for a few years after repeated damage, and Stanfield brought it back out of retirement this spring. The project was short lived, however, after the piano was tipped over, repaired, and then vandalized again.

But that won't stop Stanfield. "People need this, and they love it," he said.

He said the true value of the instrument was captured by a clean-cut young man who showed up to play the instrument recently. He turned out to be homeless and was staying at the local temporary shelter.

"But you would never have guessed it, and he was a great musician," said Stanfield. "I ended up meeting him, and he helped me move it. That's what this is about ... people meeting, talking, the music and the art of it all."