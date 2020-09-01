Hiker finds unexploded military round in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Photo: Andrew Nydam

A hiker in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park came across a relic of the Second World War on Monday.

Andrew Nydam says he found the potentially unexploded ordnance partially buried in rocks and grass.

He called RCMP and was told someone would monitor the site until the mortar round can be properly dealt with.

The RCMP's explosives squad would usually be called in to safely dispose of such discoveries. Castanet has reached out to the North Okanagan RCMP for more details.

Nydam said it's unclear if the mortar was still live.

"It could have just been the fins with no explosive attached, as it's partially buried," he said.

Finding unexploded ordnance, or UXO as it is called, is not uncommon around the area, as the Vernon cadet camp was used as military training base during the Second World War.

The federal government offers the following on UXO Safety in Vernon:

"In 1911, the City of Vernon asked the Department of National Defence to establish a military camp in the Vernon area. Training with live rounds, involving artillery, mortars, tanks, and small arms is known to have taken place in some areas post WWII right up to the mid-1970s.

"Unexploded explosive ordnance (UXO) is the term for military explosives that were used but failed to function properly. The most common UXO encounters in Vernon involve live and expended 2- or 3-inch mortars (high explosive, illumination and smoke)."

These are most likely to be found in the following areas: Cosens Bay/Coldstream Ranch, the Commonage, Goose Lake Range, and Madeline Lake (formerly known as the Glenemma Range).

Since the 1960s, several clearance operations have revealed numerous rounds at these sites.

If you see something that could be a military round, do not touch it. Remember the location, leave the area, and call 911.