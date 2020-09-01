Cycling, pedestrian improvements coming to Okanagan Landing Road

Photo: City of Vernon

Construction to improve a multi-use path between Lakeshore Road and Paddlewheel Park will begin next week.

Work will start Sept. 8 after community members identified the area as a priority for cyclists and pedestrians, which has been included in the city's Master Transportation Plan.

"This will provide a safer walking route for students of Okanagan Landing Elementary School, and helping cyclists connect to the bike lanes and a multi-use path east of Lakeshore Road," the city said in a press release.

The project will be completed in two phases and will temporarily shut down the westbound traffic lane on Okanagan Landing Road. Single-lane, alternating traffic will be necessary, and traffic personnel will be on scene.

A number of improvements will be included to make the area more accessible and safe for non-motorists.

"There will be a widening of existing portions of the multi-use path and adding a new section between Paddlewheel Park and Brooks Lane, and a conversion of Brooks Lane into a shared street, permitting pedestrians and cyclists to safely share the roadway space with vehicles," says the city.

"There will also be an installation of concrete barriers to separate the existing pedestrian/cyclist shared path between Brooks Lane and Lakeshore Road."

Construction is expected to be finished by Nov. 6.