Okanagan College sees no significant change in enrolment for 2020/2021

September always signifies the beginning of a new school year, although many students won't physically be back in class until at least 2021.

You would think that courses being offered only online would deter some students from coming back for the school year, but that is not the case with Okanagan College.

"For our returning students, we have seen no unusual amounts of deferrals," says Interim Provost and Vice President Academic Andrew Hay. "Our second, third and fourth year student numbers are looking normal compared to previous years."

Tracking deferrals for new students is a little more difficult, as many prospective students have a few different schools as options to attend in the fall.

"We can't really tell if a student has deferred until the following year or if they have chosen a different school," says Hay. "But our number of new students attending Okanagan College this year is about the same as years previous."