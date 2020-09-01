Heavily armed police fail to track down B&E suspect in rural Spallumcheen-Enderby area

Photo: Mary Loetkeman

A heavy police presence in the Hullcar area Monday evening was in response to a break and enter.

But, despite numerous police units, a canine tracking team, and support from a police helicopter, the suspect got away.

North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn says police received a tip about 2 p.m. that a suspicious man was seen on video surveillance walking around a property on the 4200 block of Hullcar Road in rural Spallumcheen, looking in windows and gaining entry to an outbuilding.

"Given the large rural area, investigators requested the Police Dog Service unit to attend in order to establish a track for the individual," says Finn.

Tracking from the location the suspect was last seen, police located a dirt bike stolen from a different property that was hidden in some bushes.

Additional police resources were dispatched to the area to establish a perimeter in an attempt to locate the suspect. Despite the heavy police presence, the suspect was not located.

The police action had residents on edge in the Deep Creek and Canyon Road areas in the rural area on the Enderby-Spallumcheen boundary.

The investigation into the break, enter and theft continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.