Significant police presence near Canyon Road in Enderby

Photo: Contributed/File photo

Residents are reporting a significant police presence around the Canyon Road area of Enderby.

A resident told Castanet they saw two unmarked police vehicles turning onto Deep Creek Road from Hullcar Road.

They also reported seeing multiple other RCMP members stationed around the area and a police helicopter flying above.

Another resident says she saw black SUV police cars travelling at high speed heading north of Vernon.

At this stage it is unknown why police are canvassing the area.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for further information and will update this story as more information becomes available.