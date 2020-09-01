Okanagan Science Centre has new exhibit with animatronic dinosaur

You'll want to stay on your toes next time you visit the Okanagan Science Centre.

An animatronic Ankylosaurus dinosaur is on display on the centre's main floor. The exhibit is motion-activated, and it can surprise some guests.

"If you're really small it can be a little scary, even though this one doesn't have teeth," says Dione Chambers, executive director of the science centre. "There's been a few tears, but I think everyone else so far has enjoyed the new dinosaur."

The new dino was purchased from Langley and was shipped to Vernon. It is a smaller breed of the Ankylosaurus species, and it is based off of a real one that was discovered in Red Deer, Alberta in the early 1900s.

There are also fossils that are on display, including a Megalodon tooth. The main floor of the science centre hopes to keep expanding its dinosaur exhibit to feature more displays and activities.

"We're hoping to continue to add to it to make it more exciting here," says Chambers. "We hope to get some sandboxes where kids can learn about paleontology and other things like that."

Science centre staff are currently in the process of naming the new dinosaur, and they are looking for your help. They will be launching a naming contest that is open to the public, and details of the contest will be posted this week. To keep an eye out for the contest and to learn more about the science centre, you can visit their website.