Coldstream workers save osprey that was trapped in water weir

Photo: Robert Hollier

Coldstream workers carried out a rescue mission Monday afternoon for an osprey that was trapped in a water weir.

The large bird was stuck in the enclosure at the north end of Kalamalka Lake and couldn't escape. The area is about ten feet by four feet with a seven-foot-high fence, which makes it difficult for the osprey to get out. A bird of that size needs a bit of a running start to clear a fence that high, which it was unable to get due to a lack of space.

"The osprey may have went down in there to find some food, which is how we think it got stuck in there in the first place," says Jack Mazereew, a utility operator who helped save the bird. "Apparently there are muskrats in that area so we think that's what it was after."

Public works showed up around 2 p.m. to free the bird, and the rescue mission was a successful one.

"As soon as we opened the door it took notice right away, walked over to the door and stuck its head out for a few seconds," says Mazereew. "Then it took right off and didn't look back."