Vernon  

Motorcyclist races through Okanagan without helmet, crashes near Grindrod

Biker evades police, crashes

A motorcyclist seen speeding in and out of Highway 97 traffic is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The rider was first spotted in Lake Country driving at a high rate of speed – while not wearing a helmet and with no licence plate on the bike.

Police were notified just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, and the rider allegedly failed to stop for police, speeding north through Vernon and Enderby before crashing in Grindrod.

Police did not pursue, and when another officer spotted the motorcycle in Enderby, they were also unable to perform a traffic stop.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the motorcycle was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup.

"The rider suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital by BC Emergency Health Services," says Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet with the BC RCMP.

"The driver and passenger in the pickup were not physically injured."

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia is investigating whether police actions or inactions led to the man's injuries, while Vernon RCMP are investigating the driving infractions.

