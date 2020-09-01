Shocked by campsite logging at Ideal Lake campground

A campsite is not be the best place to go logging.

Stan Martin says he was visiting a BC Forest Service campground at Ideal Lake over the weekend when he was shocked to see men who didn't appear to be government employees cutting down as many as a dozen trees.

Ideal Lake is located in the mountains to the east of Lake Country, but is accessed via Highway 33 and Philpott Road in Kelowna, up past Belgo Dam.

"Those guys were clearly out there all day, filling their trailer," he said.

"They took out 11 or 12 trees and were skidding them with their pickups, which is not legal."

Martin, who holds a B.C. firewood harvesting permit, says anyone who has the card should know that.

"You can't skid trees, you can't take live trees ... you can't damage the forest floor, and it can't be a commercial operation."

Martin says it appeared that at least one small live tree was ripped out by skidding the trees, which looked to be "snags," or standing dead trees, and the forest floor was clearly torn up.

Martin said it's common practice for campers to cut a single dead tree for firewood if they are staying at a forestry site for a few days, be he's never seen anyone clear out an entire campground.

"Who does that?" he said. "It really upset me. It's mind boggling someone would think it's OK."

To make matters worse, the men dragged the trees to the middle of the campsite before bucking them up into firewood, leaving sawdust "all over the entire campsite."

While it is legal to cut timber on Crown land with a permit, Ian Mclellan, district recreation officer with Rec Sites & Trails BC, says anyone who does so needs his authorization.

As well, he said, "inside the rec site polygon, you are not allowed to be removing timber," and even taking dead trees is not allowed "unless it is downed timber."

Martin says he planned to turn his video over to the RCMP.

Mclellan said the best way to report such infractions is to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.