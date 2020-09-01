Vernon Winter Carnival, Queen Silver Star Excellence Program separate organizations but will continue working together

Wayne Emde/file photo

The Vernon Winter Carnival and Queen Silver Star program have officially parted ways.

But, don't worry – one of Vernon's longstanding traditions will carry on.

Vernon Winter Carnival Society executive director Vicki Proulx says the pageant committee has been a sub-committee of winter carnival since 1960, and recently received its own non-profit society status. It will continue on under its own leadership, but still in partnership with the carnival.

Proulx says the move was expected, "and we will continue to support them however we can."

Celine Grosch, chair of the new Queen Silver Star Society, adds: "We've never actually been one entity, but we have always worked together."

She described this winter's pageant as "business as usual" and said the two organizations are still working together.

However, one big change is that is that the program is now open to both sexes.

Currently, there are just three candidates registered, and should a male candidate come forward, Grosch said the organization would look at changing the Queen Silver Star title to reflect that.

"We would transition to an ambassador program," she said Monday.

Any proposed title change has yet to be determined.

The program has struggled to attract as many candidates in recent years as it did traditionally, and Grosch said it could still go ahead with just three, although in a condensed format.

"we would have to condense the larger events, like the talent show, fashion show, proclamation," she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic could also change things.

"As the COVID situation changes, we could look at possibly changing dates, postponing," said Grosch, "but the goal is to keep it aligned with carnival."

She said the separation of carnival and the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program has been a couple of years in the works, and part of that has been the matter of insurance liability for the safety of the candidates when they are representing the program, as they are all minors.

"Their safety is most important to us," said Grosch, adding there are "no hard feelings" in the split with carnival. "This is just the most practical solution."

Back at the carnival office, Proulx said: "Our two organizations are still very much intertwined."

She went on to say that "carnival absolutely believes there is a lot of merit in the program, and it has shaped many young women."

However, she did add that "it could use a few updates."

Meanwhile, carnival is still a go for February.

Proulx says the Wild West themed carnival will proceed – despite the challenges of COVID-19 – Feb 5-14.

“Unfortunately ... there will be some events that just can’t happen, but we’re finding there’s lots of ways to get creative and adjust.”