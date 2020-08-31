Vernon tennis star Vasek Pospisil gears up for US Open

Photo: Glacier Media

Vernon tennis star Vasek Pospisil is set to play in the US Open Tuesday morning.

Pospisil, ranked 94th in the world, will be taking on Germany's Phillipp Kohlschreiber in his opening matchup at 10 a.m. This will be Pospisil's first match since February, when he lost in the quarterfinals of the Open 13 Provence to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The US Open is the first Grand Slam tournament to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic put the sports world on pause.

The French Open, which is normally held in mid-May, has been postponed to Sept. 21.

The US Open is being hosted in New York City, where they have been averaging approximately 256 new coronavirus cases a day over the past 14 days.

Nearly a thousand people, including players, officials, physios and staff, are living in a bubble while the tournament plays out. There has been one positive COVID-19 test in the bubble since it formed on Aug. 15.

Canadian superstar and defending US Open champion Bianca Andreescu decided to opt out of this year's competition, citing more time needed to return to game form.

You can catch Pospisil and other Canadians in the US Open on TSN.