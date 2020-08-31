160553
161715
Vernon  

Vernon tennis star Vasek Pospisil gears up for US Open

Pospisil ready for US Open

- | Story: 309360

Vernon tennis star Vasek Pospisil is set to play in the US Open Tuesday morning.

Pospisil, ranked 94th in the world, will be taking on Germany's Phillipp Kohlschreiber in his opening matchup at 10 a.m. This will be Pospisil's first match since February, when he lost in the quarterfinals of the Open 13 Provence to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The US Open is the first Grand Slam tournament to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic put the sports world on pause.

The French Open, which is normally held in mid-May, has been postponed to Sept. 21.

The US Open is being hosted in New York City, where they have been averaging approximately 256 new coronavirus cases a day over the past 14 days.

Nearly a thousand people, including players, officials, physios and staff, are living in a bubble while the tournament plays out. There has been one positive COVID-19 test in the bubble since it formed on Aug. 15.

Canadian superstar and defending US Open champion Bianca Andreescu decided to opt out of this year's competition, citing more time needed to return to game form.

You can catch Pospisil and other Canadians in the US Open on TSN.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

160960
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4169741
2627 Gore St.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,189,000
more details
158432


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Leo
Leo Vernon SPCA >




Kendrick Lamar sued over Loyalty

Music
Rapper Kendrick Lamar has been hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit over his Rihanna collaboration, Loyalty. Producer...
Monday Eats!- August 31, 2020
Galleries
Food cravings for your Monday morning.
Monday Eats!- August 31, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Skydivers hold hands to make upright formation
Must Watch
Woah!
A probably, maybe, viral video.
Must Watch
How to Dad tries to make a car music video with his...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160369
160425