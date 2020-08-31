160553
Vernon  

Vernon RCMP say no truth to rumour wanted man Robert Heltman has turned himself in

Heltman rumour unfounded

The RCMP says there's no truth to a rumour floating around Vernon that wanted man Robert Gordon Heltman has turned himself in.

Heltman was the subject of an hours-long police action outside a Vernon home on Aug. 19 that saw local police and the RCMP Emergency Response Team surround an Okanagan Landing home on Brooks Lane.

Police set off flash grenades and had guns drawn during the tense operation, but Heltman wasn't there.

After several hours, police entered the building, found it empty, and seized a loaded handgun.

Heltman, 30, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.

After the police drama, Vernon RCMP issued a plea for anyone with information on his whereabouts, but Cpl. Tania Finn says Heltman remains at large.

"There is still a warrant for his arrest, and police would like to locate him in order to execute the warrant.  Unfortunately, we do not know his whereabouts and do not know if he even remains in the area," Finn said last week.

On Monday, she added there appears to be no truth to the rumour that Heltman has turned himself over to police.

Heltman, previously of Vernon, has a criminal record spanning back more than decade, including charges of assault, theft, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public. 

Anyone who sees Heltman is urged to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

