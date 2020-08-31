161795
Vernon  

An online auction is being held to raise money to save baby's life

Auction to save baby's life

A Vernon woman is doing anything she can to help save a 1-year-old's life who is battling Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Harper Hanki, who was born in Edmonton, is in need of a drug called Zolgesma, a one-time treatment that is proven to be most effective when administered before the child turns two. Harper just turned one year old on July 12, so time is of the essence.

The pharmaceutical has not yet been approved in Canada, and it has a huge price tag of $2.8 million. So friends and family of the Hanki's are doing what they can to help the family who is in desperate need of funds.

Tanis Marquette has agreed to shave her head to raise money for the family, along with one of her friends in Prince George.

"The head-shaving will take place on October 4th, and we are also hosting an online auction to raise even more money for Harper," says Marquette. "This is one of the many ways you can donate to help out Harper and her family."

A number of local businesses have contributed prizes for the online auction, which are gradually revealed on the event's Facebook page. There is also a GoFundMe campaign that launched a month ago which has raised just over $12,000.

The online auction will begin on October 4th at 8 a.m. and will end on October 7th at 8 p.m. You can also stream the head-shaving live on October 4th at 1 p.m. on its Facebook page.

