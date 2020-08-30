Lumby citizens help tend to another spot fire

For the second time in less than a week, Lumby citizens have turned into makeshift firefighters.

A second spot fire began near the North Okanagan village in nearly the exact same location as the first one. And just like the first one, citizens of the area tended to the fire themselves until fire crews could arrive.

The fire started up Saturday evening, and BC Wildfire Service has the size listed at 0.01 hectares. The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time, and Castanet has reached out to BC Wildfire Service for more details.