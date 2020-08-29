161795
Hello Okanagan heads to Davison Orchards Country Village

Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu are back with the latest episode of Hello Okanagan.

This week, they take a tractor tour through the fields at Davison Orchards Country Village to find out, and sample some products right off the land.

Each week, Kaz and Scarlatescu talk with Okanagan business leaders, debate issues facing the region, and promote the Valley as a whole.

The videos will be aired each Saturday, and you can see them here on Castanet.

If you any questions or suggestions, contact them via the Hello Okanagan Facebook page.

