Coldstream Helicopters invests bigtime into forest firefighting

Vernon's Coldstream Helicopters has expanded its fleet of firefighting aircraft.

The company has just purchased a fifth heavy-lift 332 Super Puma from CHC Norway.

The helicopter is scheduled to arrive in early September and will be converted from offshore use to a utility "firecat," the company says.

CEO Rob Gallagher says that brings Coldstream's fleet of choppers to 10.

The Super Pumas are dedicated to firefighting, and one was recently contracted to the province during the Christie Mountain wildfire near Penticton.

Gallagher says the big helicopter can carry 4,000 litres of water, weighing 10,000 pounds.

"They're an extremely fast aircraft," he explains, so can turn around more water, faster on wildfires.

"The province is moving more to bigger aircraft, as that bring down the price per litre and is cheaper to get the job done."

Coldstream also does quite a bit of power line construction lifting, and currently has several helicopters in Ontario doing just that.

It also has two Bell 212 aircraft helping fight the Canal Flats wildfire in southeastern B.C.

The Bell had typically been the mainstay of wildfire firefighting in past years, says Gallagher, but the move to bigger birds is changing that.

Each of the Super Pumas cost $5 million to $6 million.

"We've made a significant investment," said Gallagher. "After 2012, I realized we needed to provide better tools to the province and to the public to fight these forest fires. The bigger helicopters are helping us do that."