Temporary shelter at Vernon curling club extended into fall

Photo: Turning Points

The Vernon Curling Club has been asked to extend use of the facility as a temporary homeless shelter through September.

In a newsletter to members, club spokesperson Dave Merklinger said BC housing and Turning Points Collaborative Society sought the extension, and the club's board has agreed.

"This means the earliest we would start curling would be Thanksgiving, Oct 12," Merklinger said in the email.

"We ... will have only lost a week of curling, and the plan is to maybe extend the season a week to make up for it."

He noted Turning Points and BC Housing will likely not have a new facility ready by the end of September, so discussions are underway on going into October.

In a member survey, Merklinger said 83% responded they would still curl if the season started in December.

"If they do require the month of October, we would start Nov. 12 weekend," he said.

"Things are changing daily with COVID.... In the meantime, the season will start Thanksgiving weekend."

A spokesperson for Turning Points was unavailable for comment Friday afternoon.