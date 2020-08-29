159194
161816
Vernon  

Temporary shelter at Vernon curling club extended into fall

Shelter stay extended

- | Story: 309239

The Vernon Curling Club has been asked to extend use of the facility as a temporary homeless shelter through September.

In a newsletter to members, club spokesperson Dave Merklinger said BC housing and Turning Points Collaborative Society sought the extension, and the club's board has agreed.

"This means the earliest we would start curling would be Thanksgiving, Oct 12," Merklinger said in the email.

"We ... will have only lost a week of curling, and the plan is to maybe extend the season a week to make up for it."

He noted Turning Points and BC Housing will likely not have a new facility ready by the end of September, so discussions are underway on going into October.

In a member survey, Merklinger said 83% responded they would still curl if the season started in December.

"If they do require the month of October, we would start Nov. 12 weekend," he said.

"Things are changing daily with COVID.... In the meantime, the season will start Thanksgiving weekend."

A spokesperson for Turning Points was unavailable for comment Friday afternoon.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4152319
#118 725 Academy Way
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$464,888
more details
161096


Send us your News Tips!


161061


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Milo
Milo Vernon SPCA >




Jennifer Lopez’s new Coach campaign is a family affair

Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez has tapped her 12-year-old twins Max and Emme and her mother Guadalupe for her latest Coach campaign. The...
TGIF Gifs- August 28, 2020
Galleries
Moving pics for this beautiful Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- August 28, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Ducks having a conversation
Must Watch
They seem to be talking very fast, I wonder what they’re...
Ellen Pompeo feared Grey’s Anatomy would be axed following Sandra Oh’s exit
Showbiz
Ellen Pompeo couldn't imagine Grey's Anatomy going...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160969
159505