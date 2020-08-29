Okanagan History video captures Osoyoos parade from 1962

This week's Okanagan history clip from Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault takes a spectator’s view of the 1962 Cherry Festival parade in Osoyoos.

Many small towns across the B.C. Interior adopted summer festivals in the post-war years after the Second World War to help put the austerity of the war years behind them.

The festivals typically celebrated what they were good at – and in the Okanagan, that was orchards and recreation on the lakes. And it still is to this day.

Kelowna had the Regatta, Penticton had its Peach Festival, Oliver had an Apricot Fundae held on a Sunday. Grand Forks held a Fall Fair and, not to be outdone, little Osoyoos with a population of just 700 people held its first Cherry Festival in 1962.

By then, the Okanagan had become an increasingly important tourist destination after the completion of the floating bridge in Kelowna in 1958 and the opening of the Rogers Pass section of the Trans-Canada Highway in July 1962.

This marked the beginning of the golden era of tourism in the Okanagan. And, as personal vehicle ownership increased dramatically, roadside motels and campgrounds sprouted up all along the valley.

Recognize some faces in the parade?

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

