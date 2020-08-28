162114
Vernon  

All Vernon transit buses to have protective driver doors installed

Vernon transit drivers will soon have extra protection on board their buses.

BC Transit reports that passengers in Vernon and on the Route 90 North Okanagan Connector will soon see buses equipped with full driver doors designed to protect the health and safety of operators.  

Retrofits on all conventional fleet buses in Vernon will get underway in the coming days, followed immediately by installations on the North Okanagan Route 90 Connector buses.

Kodiak Mobile Video Installations will complete installation of the protective doors, which were produced by AROW Global Corp. While the installation process is taking place, passengers will experience no impact to service levels, says BC Transit.

The movable barriers will be situated to the right of the driver’s seat, near the fare box. The laminated tempered glass doors can also be adjusted to account for sight lines associated with different seat positions.

The work is expected to take about 10 days to complete, with the new doors replacing the current vinyl panels installed as protective barriers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community and handyDART buses in both systems will continue to be equipped with vinyl panels.  

BC Transit has accelerated installation of the barriers on 633 buses across 34 transit systems in the province before the end of September. All future new buses will arrive with the doors pre-installed.

158899


