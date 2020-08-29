Owner of Vernon heronry property says covenant prevents tree work on site

Photo: Contributed

Following the collapse of a dead cottonwood tree at Vernon's heron nesting grounds and a looming city council decision on a proposed development adjacent to the site, Vernon's self-professed guardian of the birds says she is duty bound to protect them.

Rita Bos, senior director of the Vernon Heronry Protection Society, says her "family’s attempts to continue providing habitat/time-sharing with (the great blue herons) will continue – until they chose to go elsewhere."

The nesting grounds on Bos's property are a provincially protected site, as the herons are a blue-listed at-risk species.

Bos said she's not sure how many other trees in the stand may be dying, but she noted that provincial permission is necessary to do any work on the site, including removal of any danger trees.

The tree that fell earlier this month didn't appear to contain a nest, and the birds have fledged for the season this year and are no longer on the site anyway.

But, even so, Bos – quoting from the B.C. Wildlife Act's "Develop With Care" environmental guidelines – noted "nests and nest trees of herons (are protected) year-round, whether or not the nest is currently active."

"If you wish to remove or modify heron nest trees, you must apply to the regional manager for consideration of a permit and check with Environment Canada to see if a federal permit is required under the Migratory Birds Convention Act regulations.”

Bos said she is bound to adhere to the regulations and the restrictive covenant on the property. As such, it's not known when the tree, which fell on a neighbouring building, can be removed or if there will be any further assessment of the remaining trees.

"Trees often fall without any warning," says Bos. "A tree with 15 heron nests in it fell in 2017. It had green foliage at the bottom; but a strong storm took it out."

The herons have returned to nest on the property for 33 years.

The covenant states: “The covenantor shall not cut trees or brush nor disturb the lands within the nesting site established by the herons in a manner that would prohibit or discourage the nesting of wild herons in their established natural habitat situate upon approximately one acre of the herein described lands.”

A public hearing on the proposed residential development beside the heronry is set for Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m., at the Vernon Recreation Centre.