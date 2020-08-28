159194
Vernon RCMP issue appeal to help locate Carina Heunis

Missing woman sought

Vernon RCMP are seeking the public's help to locate a missing woman.

Carina Heunis, 35, is described as Caucasian, five feet eight inches tall, weighs 144 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say they have followed up on several leads, however, Heunis remains missing.

Police are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Heunis is urged to contact their local police or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

