Coldstream deputy municipal clerk retiring after 25 years with municipality

Thanks for memories, Irma

After a career that has spanned more than 25 years with the District of Coldstream, Irma Breitkreutz will be retiring in October.

Breitkreutz has held many positions with the district, most recently as deputy municipal clerk, a position she has held since 2014.

“Irma has seen many changes within the district during her career with our organization. Her knowledge and experience will be missed. I would like to thank Irma for her contributions to our organization during her time with us. We wish her all the best in her retirement,” Coldstream chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel said in a press release.

Effective Oct. 1, Kim Tvergyak will take over as deputy municipal clerk.

Tvergyak currently serves as executive administrative assistant and has been in that role since joining the district in 2016.

She previously held administrative roles with the Fraser Valley Regional District, District of Mission, and Regional District of North Okanagan.

