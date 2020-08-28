Vernon nurse disciplined by college for multiple infractions

Photo: Thinkstock.com

A Vernon nurse has been disciplined for inaccurately documenting care and failing to follow policy and medication orders, including breach of privacy.

In a notice posted Aug. 25 by the B.C. College of Nursing Professionals, the governing body says an inquiry committee approved a consent agreement concerning Harleen Gakhal.

The panel notes the agreement is to remediate practice issues that occurred between October 2018 and December 2019.

They are related to: "documenting inaccurately, failing to follow post-fall management policy, failing to follow medication orders, failing to provide a client with adequate pain medication, failing to communicate appropriately with care aids and responding to their requests for assistance, failing to complete all her assigned duties, failing to follow proper policy and procedure when a client requested to go to the hospital, breaching privacy, and breaching a BCCNP undertaking."

The college says Gakhal has voluntarily agreed to terms equivalent to a condition on practice, including:

Undertaking not to repeat the conduct.

Public reprimand.

Five days suspension for her breach of the BCCNP undertaking and a 45-day suspension for her breach of privacy.

Not being the sole nurse on duty and not working in a supervisory role for 12 months. She must also have a manager or supervisor present while on duty.

Completing coursework in the areas of ethics and professionalism, communication, medication administration, documentation and privacy and confidentiality.

Meeting with a BCCNP practice support consultant to complete a self-assessment identifying the circumstances leading to the current issues and preventing their recurrence.

The inquiry committee says it is satisfied that the terms will protect the public.