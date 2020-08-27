159194
Vernon  

Health & safety rules ease in gradual return to local sports

Sport restrictions loosen

An updated set of rules have been issued by the provincial government that will loosen the restrictions on local sports.

The Phase 3 Return to Sport Guidelines for BC was released on August 24, which will allow an increase in personal contacts and physical contact intensity. The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is working closely with viaSport, a non-profit agency that is being consulted for oversight and recommendations for the return of local sports in the province.

The company has given direction on modified procedures that outline how game play can occur while adhering to health and safety measures.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have heard from many people about the important role that sport plays in their physical and mental well-being," says Doug Ross, director of Recreation Services. "The health and safety of our citizens is our absolute top priority, so we are pleased to see these new guidelines, which take into account the safety of players, parents, coaches, volunteers and community members, while also providing sound guidance to re-engage with healthy and fun activities that are important to so many people."

The plan addresses contact activities, cohorts, high-performance training travel and competition play and how they can be altered to protect all those involved.

"It is imperative that sport organizations consult and collaborate with their municipal and facility partners before resuming and adding activities," states the new guidelines. "Municipalities and facility operators will have their own policies and procedures that also need to be adhered to."

Greater Vernon Recreation Services are currently revising their COVID-19 Safety Plan to fit the new guidelines. The updated plan, when finished, will be distributed to sport groups in the area.

To view the Return to Sport Guidelines document, you can find it here.

