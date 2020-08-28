159194
Vernon shop makes wooden propellers that sell across the globe

The construction and design of wooden propellers is a niche market, with very few establishments that are dedicated to this line of work. But there's one right here in Vernon.

GSC Systems have been making wooden propellers by hand for over 30 years. Each one is made by the owner of this one-of-a-kind shop.

"As far as I know, we are the only ones in Canada that build these kind of propellers," says Marty Dickau. "There are a couple in the States, but not too many worldwide that build them."

Since manufacturers are few and far between, Dickau ships his product basically everywhere.

"I've sold propellers to pretty much every continent on earth," he says. "I've sold a few here and there to some locals but we mostly ship to the U.S., with California in particular being our biggest market."

These wooden propellers are mostly sold for small, recreational planes, but that doesn't mean they are the only industry that is shopping for them.

"We sell to power paragliders, and I've also sold some small ones to different fire departments," says Dickau. "The fire departments put them in these industrial fans that are used to blow the smoke out of burning buildings when they are on a rescue mission."

GSC Systems also sells decorative propellers that can be bought and hung in your home. To purchase one, you can call GSC at 250-549-3772, or they can be found at Fisher Hardware.

