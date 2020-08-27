159194
A group of Vernon kids start their own vendor market in East Hill

Vernon's youngest vendors

The entrepreneurial spirit is alive in Vernon, and this group has it at a young age.

The East Hill Kids Sidewalk Market was organized by the kids, who also made all of the goods themselves. The pandemic gave them the gift of time to get the market together, and to make the crafts, refreshments and food.

"Watching these kids figure out business ideas has been quite impressive," says Natalia Bossini-Smith, a parent of one of the vendors. "There's lots of lessons to be learned and this is a good life experience all around."

The stands sold items like dreamcatchers, lemonade, baked treats and other crafty products.

"My brother and I made the dreamcatchers ourselves, and it took us about four days to make them all," says Pearl Fogel, one of the vendors who is 12 years old. "I like making crafts – it's fun, quiet and calming."

The sidewalk market is only running today, but the parents and kids hope it will become an annual event that everyone can look forward to.

