Vernon Public Art Gallery's Riot on the Roof a booming success

Virtual 'riot' a success

Despite going virtual for 2020, the Vernon Public Art Gallery's Riot on the Roof was a booming success this year.

Bands jammed the night away under the stars from the top of the downtown parkade above the gallery, echoing far beyond downtown.

But, unlike other years, the audience listened from home. 

“Riot on the Roof has become such a fun and meaningful connection point for emerging artists and youth in our community," said gallery executive director Dauna Kennedy. "The musicians have the chance to perform and the audience has the chance to be moved and inspired by their sounds, so we’re so glad we were able to carry on with plans to host it virtually this year."

The 12th annual Riot on the Roof shifted to a week-long virtual event Aug. 17 to 22, hosting videos and songs by bands from across the province, culminating with the livestreamed rooftop concert on the 22nd.

Musicians included Kelowna indie-soul band Post-Modern Connection, Kamloops psychedelic rock outfit Mother Sun, and Vernon’s own singer-songwriter-producer Justin J. Moore.

“The bands all said how great it was to be playing,” says Kiera Ariano, who helped organize the event with fellow gallery youth ambassador Chris Atkins. “They haven’t had as many opportunities to perform, so I think it meant a lot.”

“We were really pleased with the interaction we had throughout the week, and that night, and I think if there is a silver lining of hosting Riot virtually, it is that we got to give a platform to video artists and other virtual content. There aren’t a lot of opportunities like this, especially for youth locally,” says Atkins

A produced version of the main show will be featured on the gallery's YouTube channel. 

“We are very thankful to our partners for helping us to bring the arts to youth,” says Kennedy. “Our students also did a terrific job of bringing this together for our community.”

