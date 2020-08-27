Wood Lake worst hit this year during 'mild year' for milfoil

File photo

Milfoil harvesting on Okanagan lakes has wrapped up for the summer.

Operations manager James Littley reports to the Okanagan Basin Water Board that this summer was relatively mild for milfoil growth throughout most of the valley.

However, the east side of Wood Lake saw significant early milfoil blooms, and is not permitted for winter rototilling treatment.

"Most areas had very little milfoil, or small milfoil beds away from public swimming areas. All milfoil beds were recorded on maps, and we will apply to extend our permits into those areas for the future," says Littley.

As foreshore development continues, he adds, the board can expect more calls for milfoil control "from areas which either were never visited by the public in the past, or in areas which have new milfoil beds due to changes in water flow, increasing eutrophication and sedimentation caused by dock building or near-shore building and landscaping."

Staff also conducted extensive surveys this summer of portions of Okanagan Lake which are not currently permitted for milfoil control including:

Okanagan Centre

Bear Creek Provincial Park

West Harbour

The entire Peachland foreshore

Summerland public beaches

Manitou Park and Wharf Park in Naramata

Bertram Creek Park and Cedar Creek Park in Kelowna

Meanwhile, the board has also drafted a letter to the province calling for legislative changes to require all watercraft to pull their drain plugs prior to transporting on public roads in B.C.

The letter will also be forwarded to local governments, asking for their support.