Security cam catches 'dumbest criminals in Vernon' in action

Photo: Facebook/John Deak

Security cameras captured some Vernon vandals worthy of an Abbott and Costello comedy routine.

Vernon realtor John Deak has posted security video of two carloads of young men pulling up to a culdesac at The Rise development where he has a large, three-sided sign for the new Vines project.

The time stamp on the video shows it was recorded the night of Aug. 16.

"And here we are...the dumbest criminals in Vernon ... for this week!" Deak wrote on the post.

In the video, one of the men can be seen smashing a small sign, then punching the larger sign and repeatedly running into it before it breaks.

Two of the men can then be seen urinating – one on the street, the other on his friend's car.

The sign smasher then gestures to the video camera, knowing he's been caught on video.

The one man returns to the sign after leaving and looks around as if he dropped something.

"These exceptionally gifted people decided to take out their rage on a sign.... Why this sign caused them so much grief is a mystery to everyone, possibly even to them," wrote Deak, calling the sign smasher "Tiny Gangsta."

"Later, they came back to find something that he had dropped in the grass while raging. Was it his juicebox? In the meantime, they used this opportunity to hang out their bits and whiz on things ... like their car!"

Deak says it will cost $1,100 to replace the sign, and he challenged the vandals to do the right thing, come forward and pay for the damages.

The group appeared to driving a Nissan Altima and Saturn Aura.

"Call me, I'll answer. The choice is yours," wrote Deak.